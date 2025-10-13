Türkiye's leading missile manufacturer opens representative office in Azerbaijan
Business
- 13 October, 2025
- 13:49
The State Tax Service (STS) under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy has officially registered the local representative office of Roketsan Roket Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi, Report informs, citing the ministry.
The new company is located in Khatai District, Baku. Its authorized representative is Turkish citizen Cumhur Murat Boz.
Roketsan Roket Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi is one of Türkiye's leading missile manufacturers.
