Shahin Mustafayev: Czech companies invested 1.3 bln USD in Azerbaijan's main capital

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Czech companies have invested 1.3 bln USD in Azerbaijan's main capital so far."

Report informs, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said addressing Azerbaijani-Czech business forum in Baku.

Sh.Mustafayev stated that 17 Czech companies, 27 entrepreneurs from the Czech side, 137 entrepreneurs from the Azerbaijani side attended the forum: "Economic relations between the two countries have developed. 7 joint business meetings were held between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic in the last 8 years. It demonstrates strong mutual interest. Political relations between the two countries are at high level. I hope this forum will make a positive impact on bilateral economic relations. There are high-level relations between the two countries. We intend to diversify trade sector. Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic are strategic partners. We can cooperate in the fields of legal services, tourism, logistics, industry, agriculture, finance and others to develop non-oil sector. We have identified a list of products to be exported from Azerbaijan to the Czech Republic. It primarily includes agricultural products such as nuts, cotton, tomatoes, fruits. It is possible to cooperate in several directions in the field of industrial products. Currently, 19 Czech companies operate in Azerbaijan".

The minister stressed that Czech banks allocated 1.8 billion EUR loan to Azerbaijan for various projects: "However, Czech tourists visit Azerbaijan, Azerbaijanis, who travel to the Czech Republic prevail. It is very important for entrepreneurs to carry out propaganda activities in this area. Both countries have created great opportunities for cooperation between entrepreneurs".

"The Azerbaijani government is interested in developing non-oil sector. The areas are encouraged in Azerbaijan to develop business. I'm sure that these measures will make a positive contribution to relations between the two countries," Sh.Mustafayev said.