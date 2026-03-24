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    Russian fertilizers and buckwheat sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 10:25
    Russian fertilizers and buckwheat sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Four wagons of fertilizers and one wagon of buckwheat bound for Armenia via Azerbaijan departed today from the Bilajari Railway Station, operated by Azerbaijan Railways (ADY).

    According to Report, the total weight of the fertilizers is 271 tons, while the buckwheat is 68 tons.

    The train will next pass through Boyuk Kasik Railway Station into Georgia before continuing toward Armenia.

    So far, more than 23,000 tons of grain and over 700 tons of fertilizer have been transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijani transit.

    Russian fertilizers and buckwheat sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan
    Russian fertilizers and buckwheat sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan
    Russian fertilizers and buckwheat sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan
    Russian fertilizers and buckwheat sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan
    Russian fertilizers and buckwheat sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan
    Russian fertilizers and buckwheat sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Buckwheat exports to Armenia via Azerbaijan
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    Azərbaycandan keçməklə Ermənistana göndərilən Rusiya gübrəsi və qarabaşağı Biləcəridən yola salınıb
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    Из Азербайджана в Армению отправлены российские удобрения и гречка

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