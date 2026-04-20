Preparations for IsDB meetings mulled in Baku

An info session has been held at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy to prepare for the Islamic Development Bank Group's (IsDB) 51st Annual Meetings, which will take place in Baku from June 16 to 19, Report informs, referring to the ministry.

Representatives of diplomatic missions of IsDB member countries attended the event.

Advisor to the Minister of Economy, Asgar Alakbarov and Advisor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Department of Economic Cooperation, Sabir Rzayev, provided information about the structure of the Annual Meetings, participation rules, and registration procedures.

It was stated that this year's meetings will be dedicated to the theme, Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity. The theme reflects growing regional and global cooperation challenges and highlights Azerbaijan's strategic role in regional connectivity and cooperation platforms.

The importance of Azerbaijan hosting this prestigious event for the second time since 2010 was emphasized. The 2026 Annual Meetings were described as an important platform for expanding new partnership opportunities among member countries. It was noted that, alongside the sessions, the program will also include an opening ceremony, meetings of the Board of Governors, a private sector forum, a youth forum, and other events.

Participants were also informed about Azerbaijan's existing cooperation with the Group and prospective projects.