Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Preparations for IsDB meetings mulled in Baku

    Business
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 10:52
    Preparations for IsDB meetings mulled in Baku

    An info session has been held at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy to prepare for the Islamic Development Bank Group's (IsDB) 51st Annual Meetings, which will take place in Baku from June 16 to 19, Report informs, referring to the ministry.

    Representatives of diplomatic missions of IsDB member countries attended the event.

    Advisor to the Minister of Economy, Asgar Alakbarov and Advisor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Department of Economic Cooperation, Sabir Rzayev, provided information about the structure of the Annual Meetings, participation rules, and registration procedures.

    It was stated that this year's meetings will be dedicated to the theme, Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity. The theme reflects growing regional and global cooperation challenges and highlights Azerbaijan's strategic role in regional connectivity and cooperation platforms.

    The importance of Azerbaijan hosting this prestigious event for the second time since 2010 was emphasized. The 2026 Annual Meetings were described as an important platform for expanding new partnership opportunities among member countries. It was noted that, alongside the sessions, the program will also include an opening ceremony, meetings of the Board of Governors, a private sector forum, a youth forum, and other events.

    Participants were also informed about Azerbaijan's existing cooperation with the Group and prospective projects.

    Preparations for IsDB meetings mulled in Baku
    Preparations for IsDB meetings mulled in Baku
    Preparations for IsDB meetings mulled in Baku

    Ministry of Economy Islamic Development Bank Group Asgar Alakbarov
    Photo
    Bakıda İslam İnkişaf Bankı Qrupunun toplantılarına hazırlıq müzakirə olunub
    Photo
    В Баку обсуждена подготовка к заседаниям Группы Исламского банка развития

    Latest News

    20:37

    Trump says Iran truce extension unlikely, Hormuz stays shut

    Other countries
    20:15

    Trump claims Israel never 'talked' him into launching war on Iran

    Other countries
    19:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Economic Council convenes meeting on agricultural development

    Economy
    19:45

    Pakistan's Sharif, EU's Costa discuss regional stability

    Other countries
    19:33
    Photo

    Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan

    Military
    19:16

    Hezbollah MP says group will break Israel's 'yellow line,' won't disarm

    Other countries
    19:04

    Hungary's cabinet takes shape after Tisza election win

    Other countries
    18:51

    Azerbaijan's persimmon exports fall in Jan-Mar

    Business
    18:44

    UAE says it dismantles Iran-linked ‘terrorist" group plotting attacks

    Other countries
    All News Feed