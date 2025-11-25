Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Orkhan Mammadov affirms KOBIA's readiness to assist Qatari investors in Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 11:30
    Orkhan Mammadov affirms KOBIA's readiness to assist Qatari investors in Azerbaijan

    The Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) has expressed its readiness to provide support to Qatari entrepreneurs and investors interested in implementing projects in Azerbaijan, Report informs via Qatari media.

    Speaking at the first meeting of the Qatar-Azerbaijan Joint Business Council in Doha, KOBIA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov said that the Council meeting represents an important step in Qatar–Azerbaijan economic relations, which both sides are keen to enhance through cooperation and partnerships in several key sectors, most notably agriculture, tourism, technology, and others.

    He noted that the Council will serve as a platform enabling entrepreneurs to communicate, explore the potential for joint projects, and promote the products and services offered by companies in both countries.

    Mammadov added that the Azerbaijani delegation participating in the meeting includes several entities involved in investment in Azerbaijan, in addition to 30 companies, reflecting Azerbaijan's strong interest in developing economic and trade cooperation and the desire of Azerbaijani companies to enter the Qatari market and establish partnerships with Qatari businesses.

    He affirmed KOBIA's full readiness to assist Qatari businessmen and investors wishing to invest in Azerbaijan, establish projects there, and benefit from the country's economic advantages and investment incentives.

