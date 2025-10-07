OIC to launch SME Network

A new SME Network under the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be established as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum held in Baku, Report informs.

The network, titled the OIC SME Network (OIC-SMENET), aims to strengthen collaboration among institutions that support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the OIC framework. Its inaugural founding meeting is also set to take place during the forum.

The two-day event is focused on fostering new partnerships in investment and trade, encouraging foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan, and facilitating the exchange of ideas and expertise.

Participants include representatives from relevant government bodies, international organizations, academic institutions, sector experts, and entrepreneurs from both Azerbaijan and abroad.

AZHAB Forum 2025 consists of two main components: a conference and an exhibition. The conference will explore key areas of the halal industry, such as finance, tourism, halal business management, the green transition, and women's role in business. Notably, the forum"s first session will be dedicated to the official founding of OIC-SMENET, marking a significant step toward enhancing SME cooperation among OIC member states.