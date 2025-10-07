Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    OIC to launch SME Network

    Business
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 13:14
    OIC to launch SME Network

    A new SME Network under the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be established as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum held in Baku, Report informs.

    The network, titled the OIC SME Network (OIC-SMENET), aims to strengthen collaboration among institutions that support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the OIC framework. Its inaugural founding meeting is also set to take place during the forum.

    The two-day event is focused on fostering new partnerships in investment and trade, encouraging foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan, and facilitating the exchange of ideas and expertise.

    Participants include representatives from relevant government bodies, international organizations, academic institutions, sector experts, and entrepreneurs from both Azerbaijan and abroad.

    AZHAB Forum 2025 consists of two main components: a conference and an exhibition. The conference will explore key areas of the halal industry, such as finance, tourism, halal business management, the green transition, and women's role in business. Notably, the forum"s first session will be dedicated to the official founding of OIC-SMENET, marking a significant step toward enhancing SME cooperation among OIC member states.

    AZHAB SME Network OIC
    İslam Əməkdaşlıq Təşkilatının KOB-lar Şəbəkəsi yaradılır
    Создается Сеть МСП Организации исламского сотрудничества

    Latest News

    13:35

    President Ilham Aliyev: Today, the Organization of Turkic States has evolved into one of the significant geopolitical centers

    Foreign policy
    13:33

    Pakistani official: AZHAB is driving force for economic growth, trade and entrepreneurship

    Business
    13:28
    Photo
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Heads of State and Government participating in 12th Summit of OTS Council of Heads of State in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    13:24

    KOSGEB: Azerbaijan is platform promoting cooperation between OIC countries

    Business
    13:14

    Nargis Wieck: Germany, Azerbaijan discussing joint projects in water, agricultural sectors

    Infrastructure
    13:14

    OIC to launch SME Network

    Business
    13:06

    Global halal industry grows over 10% annually, says OIC official

    Business
    12:58

    German ambassador: Potential for co-op with Azerbaijan particularly high in renewables

    Energy
    12:57

    Azer Mursagulov: Azerbaijan maintains stable, strong position regarding its public debt

    Finance
    All News Feed