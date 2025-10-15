Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Number of women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan exceeds 330,000 in H1 2025

    Business
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 11:59
    Over 330,000 women in Azerbaijan were engaged in entrepreneurial activity during the first half of 2025, Samir Humbatov, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), said during the event titled "The Power of Women in the Turkic World," Report informs.

    He noted that this figure represents a nearly 7% increase compared to the previous year.

    "As of January 1, 2025, women make up 48% of the employed population in Azerbaijan. More than 23% of active individual entrepreneurs are women. In 2024, around 2,800 SMEs were registered with female founders. This shows that women entrepreneurship is growing in Azerbaijan and will continue to do so," Humbatov added.

    Bu il Azərbaycanda qadın sahibkarların sayı 7 % artıb
    В Азербайджане число женщин-предпринимателей выросло на 7%

