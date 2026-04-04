Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Nijat Imanov explains key changes in Azerbaijan's tax legislation

    Business
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 12:00
    Nijat Imanov explains key changes in Azerbaijan's tax legislation

    Recent amendments to Azerbaijan's Tax Code are aimed at optimizing the tax burden and improving the business environment, Nijat Imanov, head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service, said at the Taxation and Accounting Summit in Baku, according to Report.

    Imanov noted that some aspects of the changes have been misunderstood by the public. "The main goal is not to increase the tax burden but to optimize it and further enhance the entrepreneurial environment. The new approach to income from employment is designed to create a more gradual and flexible tax regime," he said.

    Addressing misconceptions regarding rental income, Imanov clarified that such income was already subject to taxation at a 14% rate. "With the new amendments, this rate has been reduced to 10%. The goal is to encourage legalization by lowering the tax burden in the rental market," he added.

    Imanov also explained the mechanism of horizontal monitoring in tax control. "This mechanism is not a new type of audit and operates on a voluntary basis. Taxpayers who participate are covered by insurance against risks, and no on-site tax inspections are conducted during the period of participation. These approaches aim to strengthen mutual trust between tax authorities and businesses and promote greater transparency," he said.

    Tax Code Azerbaijan's State Tax Service Nijat Imanov
    Vergi rəsmisi: "Qanunvericilikdəki son dəyişikliklər bəzi hallarda ictimaiyyətdə yanlış şərh edilib"
    Ниджат Иманов о сути последних изменений в налоговое законодательство

    Latest News

    18:54
    Photo

    Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

    Foreign policy
    18:48
    Photo

    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far

    Domestic policy
    18:35
    Photo

    Azerbaijani universities pitch study options in Kazakhstan

    Education and science
    18:14

    Azerbaijan permits export of cherry saplings to Uzbekistan

    AIC
    18:08
    Photo
    Video

    President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Georgia delivered press statements - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    18:05

    5 Killed in fire following traffic collision in Afghanistan's Baghlan

    Other countries
    17:56

    Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss regional tensions by phone

    Region
    17:37

    Crocus City Hall attack accomplice commits suicide in Moscow detention center

    Region
    17:23
    Photo

    First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed