Azerbaijan sharply increases dried chickpea imports in January

In January 2026, Azerbaijan imported 314.1 tons of dried chickpeas worth $150,200.

According to calculations by Report based on data from the State Statistical Committee, this represents a twofold increase in value and a twelvefold rise in volume compared to the same period in 2025.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported 291 tons of chickpeas from Russia worth $113,000, marking a 23-fold increase in value and a 58-fold rise in volume year-on-year. Imports from Mexico totaled 16 tons worth $26,000, while India supplied 5 tons valued at $8,300. Canada exported 2.5 tons worth $2,700, and Iran provided 4.2 tons valued at $1,700. No imports from these countries were recorded in the same period last year.

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported a total of 2,327 tons of chickpeas, with 38.3% coming from Russia, 20% from India, and 19.7% from Mexico.