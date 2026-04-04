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    Azerbaijan sharply increases dried chickpea imports in January

    Business
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 15:12
    Azerbaijan sharply increases dried chickpea imports in January

    In January 2026, Azerbaijan imported 314.1 tons of dried chickpeas worth $150,200.

    According to calculations by Report based on data from the State Statistical Committee, this represents a twofold increase in value and a twelvefold rise in volume compared to the same period in 2025.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported 291 tons of chickpeas from Russia worth $113,000, marking a 23-fold increase in value and a 58-fold rise in volume year-on-year. Imports from Mexico totaled 16 tons worth $26,000, while India supplied 5 tons valued at $8,300. Canada exported 2.5 tons worth $2,700, and Iran provided 4.2 tons valued at $1,700. No imports from these countries were recorded in the same period last year.

    In 2025, Azerbaijan imported a total of 2,327 tons of chickpeas, with 38.3% coming from Russia, 20% from India, and 19.7% from Mexico.

    State Statistical Committee Dried chickpeas Russia India
    Azərbaycan Rusiyadan noxud tədarükünü kəskin artırıb

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