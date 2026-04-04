IDF strikes Al Quds and Islamic Jihad positions in Lebanon
Other countries
- 04 April, 2026
- 15:20
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had completed a new wave of strikes in Lebanon targeting positions linked to the Al Quds force, according to a military statement cited by Report.
The IDF said it carried out a series of strikes on the group's infrastructure, including command centers.
"The Lebanese unit serves as a link between Hezbollah and Iran and acts as a body supporting Hezbollah's buildup and consolidation of power," the statement said.
The military added that it also struck two positions belonging to Islamic Jihad, which were allegedly used to coordinate with Hezbollah and plan operations against Israel.
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