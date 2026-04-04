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    Property insurance premiums in Azerbaijan rise to nearly 50M manats

    Finance
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 16:10
    Property insurance premiums in Azerbaijan rise to nearly 50M manats

    In January–February 2026, property insurance premiums in Azerbaijan reached 47.88 million manats (about $28.2 million), the Central Bank of Azerbaijan told Report.

    This marks an 18.8% increase compared to the same period last year.

    During the reporting period, payouts in property insurance totaled 6.75 million manats (around $4.0 million), up 12.1% year-on-year. As a result, for every 100 manats (about $59) collected in premiums, 14.1 manats (about $8.3) were paid out, compared to 15 manats (about $8.9) a year earlier.

    Overall, Azerbaijani insurance companies collected 277.56 million manats (approximately $163.8 million) in premiums in the first two months of the year, a 1.3% decrease compared to the same period in 2025.

    Total payouts by insurers reached 148.8 million manats (about $87.8 million), an increase of 37% year-on-year. This means that for every 100 manats (about $59) collected across the market, 53.6 manats (about $31.6) were paid out, up from 38.6 manats (about $22.8) in the previous year.

    Property insurance premiums Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Azerbaijani insurance companies
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