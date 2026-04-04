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    Ruling party nominates Pashinyan for Armenia PM post - UPDATED

    Region
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 15:47
    Ruling party nominates Pashinyan for Armenia PM post - UPDATED

    Armenia's ruling Civil Contract party has nominated Nikol Pashinyan as its candidate for the post of Prime Minister, Armenian media reported.

    The decision was made at the party's extraordinary congress held today.

    Delegates at the congress unanimously supported Pashinyan's candidacy.

    Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has revealed the agenda for the 8th extraordinary congress of the ruling Civil Contract party, Report informs.

    Three main issues will be put to an open vote: approving the party's candidate list for the upcoming parliamentary elections on June 7, 2026; confirming Nikol Pashinyan as the party's candidate for Armenia's Prime Minister; and approving the party's pre-election program for the parliamentary elections, Pashinyan announced on his Facebook page.

    At the beginning of the session, the congress will also elect its chairman and secretaries by open vote.

    Nikol Pashinyan Civil Contract party Extraordinary congress
    "Vətəndaş müqaviləsi" yekdilliklə Paşinyanı Baş nazir postuna namizəd seçib - YENİLƏNİB
    "Гражданский договор" единогласно избрал Пашиняна кандидатом в премьеры - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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