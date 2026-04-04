SOCAR unveils new innovative equipment for geophysical operations

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has presented newly acquired innovative equipment for its Geophysics and Geology Department, with the participation of the company's vice presidents and senior management, Report informs, citing SOCAR.

According to the company, the presentation showcased nodal systems that will significantly improve the quality and efficiency of onshore seismic exploration, as well as high-pressure wellhead control (lubricator) equipment designed to ensure safe operations under high reservoir pressure conditions.

In addition, advanced tools enabling real-time monitoring and precise control of well trajectories were introduced.

These technological upgrades mark an important step in SOCAR's efforts to enhance hydrocarbon exploration and optimize production.