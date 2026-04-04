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    SOCAR unveils new innovative equipment for geophysical operations

    Energy
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 15:41
    SOCAR unveils new innovative equipment for geophysical operations

    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has presented newly acquired innovative equipment for its Geophysics and Geology Department, with the participation of the company's vice presidents and senior management, Report informs, citing SOCAR.

    According to the company, the presentation showcased nodal systems that will significantly improve the quality and efficiency of onshore seismic exploration, as well as high-pressure wellhead control (lubricator) equipment designed to ensure safe operations under high reservoir pressure conditions.

    In addition, advanced tools enabling real-time monitoring and precise control of well trajectories were introduced.

    These technological upgrades mark an important step in SOCAR's efforts to enhance hydrocarbon exploration and optimize production.

    SOCAR unveils new innovative equipment for geophysical operations
    SOCAR unveils new innovative equipment for geophysical operations
    SOCAR unveils new innovative equipment for geophysical operations
    SOCAR unveils new innovative equipment for geophysical operations
    SOCAR unveils new innovative equipment for geophysical operations
    SOCAR unveils new innovative equipment for geophysical operations

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Innovative equipment Geophysics and Geology Department
    Photo
    SOCAR-ın Geofizika və Geologiya İdarəsinə yeni innovativ avadanlıqlar alınıb
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    Управление геофизики и геологии SOCAR приобрело новое инновационное оборудование

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