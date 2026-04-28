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    Indonesia train crash toll rises to 14 as rescuers complete evacuation

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    • 28 April, 2026
    • 10:24
    Indonesia train crash toll rises to 14 as rescuers complete evacuation

    The death toll from a train collision near the ​Indonesian capital Jakarta has risen to 14 with another 84 injured, the train operator said on Tuesday, ‌as rescuers completed work to extract survivors still trapped in the wreckage, Report informs via Reuters.

    The collision between a commuter train and a long-distance train happened late on Monday in Bekasi, just outside Jakarta.

    Bobby Rasyidin, chief executive of Indonesia's state railway firm PT KAI, said the death toll had risen to ​14.

    Mohammad Syafii, the head of Indonesia's search and rescue agency, said on Tuesday that the evacuation had been completed, adding that it had ​been a delicate process to rescue trapped passengers from the mangled carriages.

    "We needed to involve ⁠personnel with certain skills to perform a measured extrication," he said, adding there were no more passengers to find, although ​rescuers will take action if they find body parts as they continue to comb through the wreckage.

    A women-only carriage bore the ​brunt of the crash. Syafii said all of the victims were women and most of them had been pinned by crushed metal.

    Indonesia Train crash
    İndoneziyada iki qatar toqquşub: 14 nəfər ölüb, onlarla insan xəsarət alıb
    В Индонезии столкнулись два поезда: 14 погибли, десятки пострадали

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