A high-level delegation from the German Bundestag visited the cities of Shusha and Khankandi, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Aghayev wrote on X, Report informs.

"A high-level, cross-party delegation from the German Bundestag - leaders of Bundestag's German-South Caucasus Parliamentary Group - carried out a landmark visit today to Shusha and Khankandi, Azerbaijan," the diplomat noted.