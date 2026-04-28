Bundestag delegation visits Azerbaijan's Shusha, Khankandi
Foreign policy
- 28 April, 2026
- 09:54
A high-level delegation from the German Bundestag visited the cities of Shusha and Khankandi, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Aghayev wrote on X, Report informs.
"A high-level, cross-party delegation from the German Bundestag - leaders of Bundestag's German-South Caucasus Parliamentary Group - carried out a landmark visit today to Shusha and Khankandi, Azerbaijan," the diplomat noted.
Latest News
17:10
Peter Tase: Ocampo long been 'embodiment of corruption'Foreign policy
17:06
Interagency working group formed to improve climate legislation in AzerbaijanDomestic policy
16:59
Azerbaijan becomes full member of Network for Greening the Financial SystemFinance
16:49
Azerbaijan's top 10 private firms boost non-oil exports 2.6-foldBusiness
16:42
Photo
Azerbaijan and Brazil discuss investment cooperationBusiness
16:32
Photo
President Cup 2026: Azerbaijani rowers grab four more medalsIndividual sports
16:21
Sabina Aliyeva: Proposals prepared on children's online safetySocial security
16:17
Photo
AZAL adds another Airbus A320neo to its fleetInfrastructure
16:16