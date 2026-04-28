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    Bundestag delegation visits Azerbaijan's Shusha, Khankandi

    Foreign policy
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 09:54
    Bundestag delegation visits Azerbaijan's Shusha, Khankandi

    A high-level delegation from the German Bundestag visited the cities of Shusha and Khankandi, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Aghayev wrote on X, Report informs.

    "A high-level, cross-party delegation from the German Bundestag - leaders of Bundestag's German-South Caucasus Parliamentary Group - carried out a landmark visit today to Shusha and Khankandi, Azerbaijan," the diplomat noted.

    Bundestag delegation visits Azerbaijan's Shusha, Khankandi
    Bundestag delegation visits Azerbaijan's Shusha, Khankandi
    Bundestag delegation visits Azerbaijan's Shusha, Khankandi

    German Bundestag Nasimi Aghayev Shusha Khankandi
    Photo
    Almaniya Bundestaqının nümayəndə heyəti Şuşa və Xankəndidə olub
    Photo
    Делегация Бундестага посетила Шушу и Ханкенди

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