Marco Rubio says he never spoke with Iranian foreign minister
Other countries
- 28 April, 2026
- 10:27
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he had never had direct contact with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Report informs.
"I have never spoken to the foreign minister of Iran, as I said, and he rarely has spoken to our people. It's mostly indirect talks," Rubio said in an interview with Fox News. "There's been some direct communication over the last few weeks with regard to these meetings that have taken place [in Islamabad]. Remember, for a long time, there was a prohibition in the Iranian system against speaking directly to Americans," the secretary of state added.
"Direct communications with them are very rare and very discreet, and only through one or two people in their system," Rubio said.
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