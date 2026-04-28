Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Marco Rubio says he never spoke with Iranian foreign minister

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    • 28 April, 2026
    • 10:27
    Marco Rubio says he never spoke with Iranian foreign minister

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he had never had direct contact with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Report informs.

    "I have never spoken to the foreign minister of Iran, as I said, and he rarely has spoken to our people. It's mostly indirect talks," Rubio said in an interview with Fox News. "There's been some direct communication over the last few weeks with regard to these meetings that have taken place [in Islamabad]. Remember, for a long time, there was a prohibition in the Iranian system against speaking directly to Americans," the secretary of state added.

    "Direct communications with them are very rare and very discreet, and only through one or two people in their system," Rubio said.

    Marco Rubio Abbas Araghchi Escalation in Middle East US-Iran talks
    ABŞ dövlət katibi: İranın XİN rəhbəri ilə heç vaxt danışmamışam
    Марко Рубио заявил, что ни разу не общался с главой МИД Ирана

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