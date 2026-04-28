Pentagon: US has no defense against hypersonic weapons, advanced cruise missiles

The US military currently has no means to defend against hypersonic weapons or advanced cruise missiles, Assistant Secretary of War for Space Policy Marc Berkowitz said at a hearing of the US Senate Committee on Armed Services, Report informs.

During the hearing on the next-generation Golden Dome missile defense system under development in the United States, senators asked him to describe the country's current missile defense capabilities. "Today, we have a very limited ground-based single-layer homeland defense system that was specifically designed against a small-scale rogue attack from North Korea," he noted.

"We have very limited capability against any other attack with ballistic missiles. We have no defense against hypersonic weapons or cruise missiles today, advanced cruise missiles," Berkowitz concluded.