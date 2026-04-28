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    ECO experts mull preparations for tourism ministers meeting in Azerbaijan's Shusha

    Tourism
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 10:32
    ECO experts mull preparations for tourism ministers meeting in Azerbaijan's Shusha

    The 9th meeting of the High-Level Expert Group on Tourism of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has been held in Azerbaijan's Shusha, Report informs.

    Delegations from ECO member states, tourism experts, and representatives of relevant bodies discussed organizational matters related to the election of the chairperson, approval of the agenda, and determination of working mechanisms.

    In accordance with the meeting agenda, the following issues were considered: preparations for the 7th ECO Tourism Ministers Meeting, the status of implementation of decisions adopted at the 6th meeting, documents submitted for approval, as well as the determination of the ECO Tourism Capital for 2030.

    In addition, discussions were held on the draft Shusha Declaration, the adoption of which is envisaged within the 7th Tourism Ministers Meeting, and proposals were put forward regarding the content of the document.

    The results of the 9th meeting of the High-Level Expert Group on Tourism will be included in the agenda of the 7th Tourism Ministers Meeting, which will be held on April 29.

    In 2023, at the 5th meeting of Tourism Ministers of ECO member states, the city of Shusha was declared the Tourism Capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization for 2026.

    The tourism events are being carried out in accordance with the Action Plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to the designation of the city of Shusha as the ECO Tourism Capital for 2026.

    Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Shusha tourism
    Şuşada İƏT-in Turizm üzrə Yüksək Səviyyəli Ekspertlər Qrupunun iclası keçirilib
    Эксперты стран ОЭС обсудили в Шуше подготовку к встрече министров туризма

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