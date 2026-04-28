Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azeri Light oil price falls slightly on global markets

    Energy
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 10:00
    Azeri Light oil price falls slightly on global markets

    The price of Azeri Light crude oil on the global market decreased by $0.12, or 0.11%, to $113.85 per barrel, according to a source in the oil market, Report informs.

    At the close of trading, June futures for Brent crude stood at $113.79 per barrel.

    The price of Azerbaijani oil delivered to Ceyhan under FOB (BTC FOB) terms also declined by $0.03, or 0.02%, to $110.75 per barrel.

    In the state budget of Azerbaijan for this year, the benchmark oil price is set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while its highest price was reached in July 2008 at $149.66 per barrel.

    In Azerbaijan, Azeri Light is produced under an agreement for the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli oil field block. The share of the SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan) in the contract is 31.65%.

    Azeri Light crude Brent crude Oil prices
    Azərbaycan nefti cüzi ucuzlaşıb
    Азербайджанская нефть торгуется у отметки $114 за баррель

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