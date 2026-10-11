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    67-year-old runner plans to improve result at next Khankandi Ultramarathon

    Individual sports
    • 11 October, 2026
    • 16:25
    67-year-old runner plans to improve result at next Khankandi Ultramarathon

    "I will try to improve my result at the International Khankandi Ultramarathon next year," 67-year-old participant Loghman Mammadov told Report's correspondent in Khankandi.

    Mammadov, one of the oldest participants in the III International Khankendi Ultramarathon, said he was happy to have taken part in the race.

    "I am a member of the Zafar Marathon Club. I had prepared seriously for the marathon. To be frank, I was very nervous because I thought I might not be able to complete it," he said.

    Mammadov acknowledged that he became very tired at times but did not lose motivation.

    "Because the distances between the stages were long, I sometimes became very tired. I am very happy that I completed the marathon. Despite my age, I will try to improve this result next year. I believe I can achieve it," he said.

    International Khankandi Ultramarathon Azerbaijani athletes
    67 yaşlı atlet: "Gələn il beynəlxalq Xankəndi marafonunda nəticəmi yaxşılaşdırmağa çalışacağam"
    Возрастной участник Ханкендинского ультрамарафона намерен в 2027 году улучшить результат
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