Azerbaijan's Jamila Muradli wins European U17 boxing title in Budva
Individual sports
- 11 October, 2026
- 16:43
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Azerbaijani athlete Jamila Muradli has won the European U17 Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro.
According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, the national team member competing in the 57 kg category defeated Aliya Ibrahimi of Germany in the final.
Muradli won all three rounds and secured a 5-0 victory (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27) to claim the European championship title.
The result brought Azerbaijan's medal tally at the tournament to four.
Earlier, Gardash Rahimov (54 kg), Hidayat Mammadov (70 kg) and Khumar Jafarli (+80 kg) won bronze medals.
Four more Azerbaijani boxers are scheduled to compete in finals today.
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