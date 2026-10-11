Pope Leo XIV warns Russia-Ukraine conflict is hurting poorest countries

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Pope Leo XIV has said the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict are affecting not only the parties involved but also the world's poorest countries that depend on grain imports.

According to Report, the pontiff made the remarks after the traditional Sunday prayer.

He said the Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to cause suffering far beyond Ukraine, particularly in the poorest countries, where many people depend on grain imports.

Pope Leo XIV called on the parties to the conflict to guarantee the security of grain shipments through the Black Sea.

He stressed that the daily bread of millions of people could not be held hostage by war.