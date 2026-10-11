Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit
Foreign policy
- 11 October, 2026
- 17:43
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Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Manet arrived in Azerbaijan on October 11 for an official visit.
According to Report, a guard of honor was lined up at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were displayed.
Hun Manet and his wife, Pich Chanmony, were welcomed by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.
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