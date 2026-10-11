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    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara

    Cultural policy
    • 11 October, 2026
    • 17:24
    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara

    Azerbaijan has been represented with its rich culture, national costumes and works of art at the 4th World Cultures Festival held in the Turkish capital Ankara.

    According to Report's Türkiye bureau, diplomatic missions, embassies and cultural centers from 72 countries are taking part in the festival.

    The stand of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, operating under the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Türkiye, featured publications on the country's history and culture, national souvenirs, carpets, kelaghayis and handicrafts. Visitors were also offered traditional Azerbaijani sweets.

    As part of the festival, the Zangazur dance ensemble performed Azerbaijani national dances.

    A fashion show titled "Historical Azerbaijani Costumes" was also held by the Baku Fashion House. Turkish students presented a collection by designer Laman Gulamova.

    The Buta restaurant in Ankara also introduced guests to examples of Azerbaijani cuisine.

    The two-day festival features music, dances, national costumes and cuisine from various countries.

    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara
    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara
    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara
    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara
    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara
    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara
    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara
    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara
    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara
    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara
    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara
    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara
    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara
    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara
    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara
    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara
    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara
    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara

    Azerbaijan's culture Ankara
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Dünya Mədəniyyətləri Festivalında təmsil olunub
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