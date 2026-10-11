Türkiye conducts 7,818 operations against drugs, illegal betting and crime groups

Stay up to date with the top news!

Türkiye carried out 7,818 operations over eight months as part of efforts to combat drug trafficking, illegal betting, virtual gambling and new-generation criminal groups.

According to Report, citing Haber Global, Turkish Justice Minister Akın Gürlek announced the figures.

Gürlek said investigations were carried out in all 81 provinces between February and September 2026 under the coordination of the Justice Ministry.

Legal action was taken against 70,853 suspects as part of the operations. Of these, 32,882 were arrested, while 15,826 were placed under judicial supervision.

Gürlek said measures had been taken not only against the activities of criminal groups but also against their financial resources and assets.

According to him, financial investigations identified transactions totaling 2.54 trillion Turkish liras, $9.08 billion and €3.49 million.

The investigations also resulted in the seizure of narcotics with a market value exceeding 30 billion liras, as well as more than 1.4 billion liras, €17 million and $1.7 million in cash.

Authorities also seized 9,030 properties, 1,556 vehicles and 22 watercraft.

Legal action was taken against 803 companies and businesses.