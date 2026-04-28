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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city

    Domestic policy
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 09:50
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city

    Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, attended the opening of several historical and architectural monuments located in the territory of the Yukhari Bash National Historical-Architectural Reserve in Sheki city after their restoration, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva viewed the conditions created in the Stained Glass Windows (Shabaka) Workshop and Training Center, as well as Sheki Museum of History and Local Lore.

    The restoration and conservation efforts serve to protect the historical heritage, preserve the ancient craft traditions of Sheki, as well as further increase the city's tourism potential.

    While visiting the Sheki Museum of History and Local Lore, they viewed an exhibit reflecting the history, culture, ethnography, traditional craftsmanship and culinary heritage of the region. In total, more than three thousand exhibits of material and cultural value are preserved in the museum, 1826 of which are presented in the exhibition halls.

    It was mentioned that the Shabaka Workshop and Training Center houses an exhibition hall, workshop and training rooms dedicated to the art of weaving.

    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva also met with the famous shabaka master Tofig Rasulov and his students and participated in the process of preparing shabaka samples. They expressed their gratitude to Tofig Rasulov for his work in preserving this ancient art form of Azerbaijan and passing it on to future generations, whishing success to the master and his students.

    Then, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva, participated in the preparation of sweets, as well as visited the ABAD Ceramics Center.

    It was emphasized that the restoration and conservation efforts for other historical and architectural monuments within the Yukhari Bash National Historical-Architectural Reserve will continue in stages.

    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city
    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of historical and architectural monuments after restoration in Sheki city

    Leyla Aliyeva Arzu Aliyeva IDEA Public Union
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva və Arzu Əliyeva Şəkidə tarixi-memarlıq abidələrinin bərpadan sonra açılışında iştirak ediblər
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева и Арзу Алиева приняли участие в открытии после восстановления памятников в Шеки

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