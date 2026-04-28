Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Czech Prime Minister concludes visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 10:16
    Czech Prime Minister concludes visit to Azerbaijan

    Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš concluded his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 28, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    A guard of honor was lined up for the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic at Gabala International Airport.

    Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš was seen off by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and other officials.

    Andrej Babiš Azerbaijan Czech republic
    Photo
    Çexiyanın Baş nazirinin Azərbaycana səfəri başa çatıb
    Photo
    Андрей Бабиш завершил визит в Азербайджан

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