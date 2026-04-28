Czech Prime Minister concludes visit to Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 28 April, 2026
- 10:16
Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš concluded his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 28, Report informs via AZERTAC.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic at Gabala International Airport.
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš was seen off by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and other officials.
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