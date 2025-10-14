Nearly 1,500 procurements carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

Close to 1,500 procurement processes have been conducted in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan over the past five years, according to Elnur Baghirov, Chairman of the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan.

As per Report, Baghirov made the statement during the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition (Baku Build–2025) and the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition for the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh (Rebuild Karabakh–2025), held in Baku.

He noted that in August alone, over 260 procurements were carried out, covering 9 cities and nearly 90 villages and settlements.

"The projects implemented reflect the policy outlined by President Ilham Aliyev and the growing economic potential of Azerbaijan. The sustainability and efficiency of the reconstruction process in Karabakh are directly linked to the proper management of financial resources and the application of transparent mechanisms," Baghirov stated.