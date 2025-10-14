Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Nearly 1,500 procurements carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Business
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 11:01
    Nearly 1,500 procurements carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Close to 1,500 procurement processes have been conducted in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan over the past five years, according to Elnur Baghirov, Chairman of the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan.

    As per Report, Baghirov made the statement during the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition (Baku Build–2025) and the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition for the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh (Rebuild Karabakh–2025), held in Baku.

    He noted that in August alone, over 260 procurements were carried out, covering 9 cities and nearly 90 villages and settlements.

    "The projects implemented reflect the policy outlined by President Ilham Aliyev and the growing economic potential of Azerbaijan. The sustainability and efficiency of the reconstruction process in Karabakh are directly linked to the proper management of financial resources and the application of transparent mechanisms," Baghirov stated.

    Rebuild Karabakh–2025 procurements Azerbaijan liberated territories
    İşğaldan azad edilmiş ərazilərdə 1500-ə yaxın layihə üzrə satınalma olub
    На освобожденных территориях Азербайджана реализовано почти 1500 проектов закупок за 5 лет

    Latest News

    12:09

    Construction underway across 13,500 km² in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

    Infrastructure
    12:07

    Ambassador in Baku: Venezuela committed to promoting peace and cooperation

    Foreign policy
    12:05

    Kazakhstan interested in long-term supplies of petroleum products from Azerbaijan

    Energy
    11:58

    Parviz Shahbazov: Transit of Kazakh oil via BTC may increase to 7 million tons by 2027

    Energy
    11:53

    Meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission begins in Baku

    Business
    11:48

    UN official: Azerbaijan prioritizes education in its development agenda

    Education and science
    11:43

    Kazakhstan supports initiative to create Zangazur Corridor – Ministry of Transport

    Infrastructure
    11:42

    Masim Mammadov: Phase 1 of Lachin's reconstruction completed

    Infrastructure
    11:39

    62 foreign nationals to study in Azerbaijan under intergovernmental scholarship programs

    Education and science
    All News Feed