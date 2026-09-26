Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
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    Minister: Azerbaijan is one of Montenegro's most important investors

    Business
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 12:34
    Minister: Azerbaijan is one of Montenegro's most important investors

    Azerbaijan is one of the most important investors in Montenegro, Montenegrin Minister of Tourism Simonida Kordic said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) in Baku, Report informs.

    According to her, one of the country's major projects is the Portonovi project, which was established and is managed by Azerbaijan: "We have also significantly increased our international profile at the multilateral level. We currently hold the chairmanship of the European Commission of the UN World Tourism Organization, the vice presidency of the European Travel Commission and other positions. In addition, Montenegro is on the path to becoming a new member of the European Union. All of this provides stability factors that are extremely important for business."

    The minister added that predictability is also important in this regard: "We are working very seriously on this. It is important to present in a fully transparent manner what the procedures involve, what to expect and what challenges need to be overcome. In general, you cannot have a sustainable business without continuous growth. The Montenegrin economy, and tourism in particular as its largest industry, has demonstrated sustainable and stable growth both in terms of its investment portfolio and revenues."

    Simonida Kordić Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026)
    Simonida Kordiç: "Azərbaycan Monteneqronun ən mühüm investorlardan biridir"
    Симонида Кордич: Азербайджан — один из важнейших инвесторов для Черногории
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