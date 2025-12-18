m10 and Mastercard Launch a New Digital Card

Accelerating Azerbaijan"s digital transformation by launching the first Mastercard–fintech collaboration through m10, merging global expertise with local innovation.

Enhancing everyday payment convenience with one-tap activation, compatibility with Apple Pay and Google Pay, NFC transport payments, and upcoming tailored loyalty programs.

Bir ecosystem"s fintech solution m10 and Mastercard, a global leader in digital payment technology, today announced the launch of the m10 digital card - a fully digital payment solution designed to deliver secure, convenient, and inclusive financial services across Azerbaijan.

As the first collaboration of its kind in Azerbaijan between a fintech brand and Mastercard, this partnership integrates Mastercard"s global expertise and m10"s local innovation to support the country"s acceleration toward a modern, digitally driven economy.

The Mastercard-powered digital card is issued instantly inside the m10 app and offers users a smooth, mobile-first payment experience both domestically and internationally. With seamless integration, practical digital tools, and upcoming personalized loyalty programs, the new solution is globally accepted yet tailored to the needs of Azerbaijan"s rapidly expanding digital user base.

The digital m10 card operates on the same balance as the m10 wallet, eliminating the need for a separate account. Users can add the card immediately to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet and begin paying online, offline, and worldwide within seconds. Verified users activate the card with a single tap and gain access to contactless payments, online checkout, NFC transport payments, offline functionality, and an interactive card interface that responds playfully to user actions.

The collaboration leverages Mastercard"s advanced security and anti-fraud technologies to ensure safe, reliable transactions. Together, m10 and Mastercard are contributing to long-term digital adoption, financial literacy, and sustainable economic growth in Azerbaijan.

Leyla Mammadova, Area Product Lead at m10, said:

"m10 has always focused on delivering a smooth, intuitive, and human-centered financial experience. With the launch of our digital card, we are taking that vision to an entirely new level. The card introduces a unique customer experience, effortless activation, and truly seamless everyday usage - all fully integrated into the m10 app. This is more than a new feature; it marks a significant milestone in our evolution, taking m10 to a more advanced level of digital financial services. Our goal is to ensure that users feel confident, delighted, and fully empowered as they embrace modern digital payment habits."

The launch of the digital m10 card further strengthens the ongoing transformation of the Bir ecosystem, enhancing interoperability, simplicity, and digital convenience. It also aligns with Azerbaijan"s broader vision for innovation-led, cashless economic development. By combining global payment infrastructure with local digital innovation, m10 and Mastercard are enabling millions of users to access secure, globally accepted payment capabilities directly from their mobile devices.

