Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan trade turnover may reach $1B by 2026

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan could reach $1 billion by 2026, Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Aizhan Bizhanova said in an interview with Report.

She noted that despite the growth trend, the current level of trade between the two countries is still below expectations:

"According to last year's figures, bilateral trade turnover amounted to $536 million. Our goal is to increase this figure to $1 billion within the next two years."

Bizhanova added that a roadmap outlining specific measures is being developed to achieve this goal:

"The roadmap will identify responsible parties and set clear deadlines," she said.