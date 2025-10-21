Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Council holds 3rd meeting in Astana

The 3rd meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Council, themed "Deepening economic cooperation and new horizons of partnership," took place in Astana on the sidelines of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan business forum.

Report informs via AZERTAC that the event was jointly organized by the Agency for Export and Investment Promotion (AZPROMO), the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, and supported by Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Economy.

The meeting focused on diversifying partnerships between business communities of the two countries.

Participants explored new opportunities, discussed the expansion of investment cooperation, reviewed Kazakh business activities in Azerbaijan, and highlighted new avenues for collaboration. The attendees also emphasized the role of the Business Council in strengthening ties between business circles and reviewed achievements since its previous meeting, as well as future directions of activity.

The meeting concluded with a summary of outcomes, including the recognition of 14 companies from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in sectors such as beverages, food industry, and construction, which received letters of appreciation for their contributions to bilateral business development.