Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Council holds 3rd meeting in Astana

    Business
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 12:37
    Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Council holds 3rd meeting in Astana

    The 3rd meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Council, themed "Deepening economic cooperation and new horizons of partnership," took place in Astana on the sidelines of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan business forum.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that the event was jointly organized by the Agency for Export and Investment Promotion (AZPROMO), the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, and supported by Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Economy.

    The meeting focused on diversifying partnerships between business communities of the two countries.

    Participants explored new opportunities, discussed the expansion of investment cooperation, reviewed Kazakh business activities in Azerbaijan, and highlighted new avenues for collaboration. The attendees also emphasized the role of the Business Council in strengthening ties between business circles and reviewed achievements since its previous meeting, as well as future directions of activity.

    The meeting concluded with a summary of outcomes, including the recognition of 14 companies from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in sectors such as beverages, food industry, and construction, which received letters of appreciation for their contributions to bilateral business development.

    Azerbaijan Kazakhstan AZPROMO
    Astanada Qazaxıstan–Azərbaycan İşgüzar Şurasının lll iclası keçirilib
    В Астане состоялось III заседание Казахстанско-азербайджанского делового совета

    Latest News

    13:44

    President Ilham Aliyev: Opening of Zangezur Corridor possible by end of 2028

    Foreign policy
    13:42

    President Ilham Aliyev: Active cooperation between Baku and Astana holds significant geopolitical importance

    Foreign policy
    13:36

    Armenia to reduce mandatory military service to 1.5 years

    Region
    13:34

    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan lifts all transit restrictions on goods to Armenia

    Foreign policy
    13:31

    Azerbaijan aims to promote joint efforts against religious radicalism

    Religion
    13:23

    President Ilham Aliyev: Kazakhstan is confidently moving toward development and modernization

    Foreign policy
    13:18
    Photo

    Astana hosted second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council

    Foreign policy
    13:10

    President Ilham Aliyev: A new era of peace begins between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    President Ilham Aliyev highlights Kazakhstan's unwavering support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed