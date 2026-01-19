Gold prices reach record high of about $4,700 per ounce
Business
- 19 January, 2026
- 12:46
Gold and silver prices hit new records on January 19 amid increased demand for safe-haven assets due to the Greenland situation, Report informs via Interfax.
The spot price of gold rose 1.6% to $4,670.47 per ounce by 11:30 (GMT+4) today, while silver rose 3.4% to $93.1755 per ounce. During the session, gold prices rose to a record $4,690.59 per ounce, while silver reached $94.1213 per ounce.
Traders fear that increased pressure from US President Donald Trump, who is laying claim to Greenland, will trigger a major trade war between the US and Europe.
Latest News
14:06
Photo
Azerbaijani fencers win two bronze medals in Ankara tournamentIndividual sports
14:04
Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan publishes materials about January 20 tragedyForeign policy
13:50
Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva issues statement over 36th anniversary of January 20 tragedyDomestic policy
13:38
Azerbaijan, Serbia to hold political consultations on February 3Foreign policy
13:29
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva visits MESOB One-Stop Service Center in EthiopiaForeign policy
13:21
Serbia to continue buying Azerbaijani oil - EXCLUSIVEEnergy
13:11
Photo
Video
Defense Ministry's leadership visits Alley of MartyrsDomestic policy
12:46
Gold prices reach record high of about $4,700 per ounceBusiness
12:44