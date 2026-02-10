US Chamber of Commerce plans annual business missions to Azerbaijan
- 10 February, 2026
- 09:23
The US Chamber of Commerce plans to organize annual business missions to Azerbaijan, Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, said during a meeting with journalists.
Report quotes him as saying the Chamber is considering new areas of engagement, including the organization of annual missions and working meetings.
Technical documents and other issues are being reviewed to help determine what steps can be taken to enable more active participation by companies.
"We are also analyzing opportunities to organize future trade missions to Azerbaijan. American companies operate through our network," he said.
