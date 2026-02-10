Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    US Chamber of Commerce plans annual business missions to Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 09:23
    US Chamber of Commerce plans annual business missions to Azerbaijan

    The US Chamber of Commerce plans to organize annual business missions to Azerbaijan, Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, said during a meeting with journalists.

    Report quotes him as saying the Chamber is considering new areas of engagement, including the organization of annual missions and working meetings.

    Technical documents and other issues are being reviewed to help determine what steps can be taken to enable more active participation by companies.

    "We are also analyzing opportunities to organize future trade missions to Azerbaijan. American companies operate through our network," he said.

    Khush Choksy business missions
    ABŞ Ticarət Palatası Azərbaycana illik biznes missiya təşkil etmək istəyir
    Торговая палата США планирует организовывать ежегодные бизнес-миссии в Азербайджан

    Latest News

    10:37

    Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund posts 9% growth in expenditures

    Finance
    10:26

    Azeri Light crude rises to $71.21 per barrel

    Energy
    10:23
    Photo

    Azerbaijani minister holds meetings at int'l defense exhibition in Riyadh

    Military
    10:08
    Photo

    Reconstruction begins at Banovsha Golu reservoir in Azerbaijan's Qusar

    Infrastructure
    09:59

    Khush Choksy: US companies interested in participating in tenders in Azerbaijan

    Business
    09:46

    CBA currency exchange rates (10.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:37

    Choksy: Azerbaijan has significant potential for sustainable economic growth

    Foreign policy
    09:26

    Vice president of US Chamber of Commerce reveals purpose of delegation's visit to Azerbaijan

    Business
    09:25

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.02.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed