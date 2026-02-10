Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Vice president of US Chamber of Commerce reveals purpose of delegation's visit to Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 09:26
    Vice president of US Chamber of Commerce reveals purpose of delegation's visit to Azerbaijan

    The primary goal of the mission is not to sign any agreements, but to study the Azerbaijani market and determine its needs, Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, said during a meeting with journalists in Baku, Report informs.

    He stated that the mission is intended to provide companies with the opportunity to become familiar with Azerbaijani business, as well as learn about existing opportunities and the government's plans.

    "Engagement should be reciprocal. For example, we would be happy to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the United States and host ministers during their visits to Washington or New York to meet with representatives of American companies. We intend to organize events with representatives of the Azerbaijani government and private sector in various regions of the United States to promote the development of partnerships," he noted.

    Khush Choksy Azerbaijan US Chamber of Commerce
    ABŞ Ticarət Palatasının vitse-prezidenti nümayəndə heyətinin Azərbaycana səfərinin məqsədini açıqlayıb
    Вице-президент Торговой палаты США назвал цель визита делегации в Азербайджан

    Latest News

    10:37

    Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund posts 9% growth in expenditures

    Finance
    10:26

    Azeri Light crude rises to $71.21 per barrel

    Energy
    10:23
    Photo

    Azerbaijani minister holds meetings at int'l defense exhibition in Riyadh

    Military
    10:08
    Photo

    Reconstruction begins at Banovsha Golu reservoir in Azerbaijan's Qusar

    Infrastructure
    09:59

    Khush Choksy: US companies interested in participating in tenders in Azerbaijan

    Business
    09:46

    CBA currency exchange rates (10.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:37

    Choksy: Azerbaijan has significant potential for sustainable economic growth

    Foreign policy
    09:26

    Vice president of US Chamber of Commerce reveals purpose of delegation's visit to Azerbaijan

    Business
    09:25

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.02.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed