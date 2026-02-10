Vice president of US Chamber of Commerce reveals purpose of delegation's visit to Azerbaijan

The primary goal of the mission is not to sign any agreements, but to study the Azerbaijani market and determine its needs, Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, said during a meeting with journalists in Baku, Report informs.

He stated that the mission is intended to provide companies with the opportunity to become familiar with Azerbaijani business, as well as learn about existing opportunities and the government's plans.

"Engagement should be reciprocal. For example, we would be happy to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the United States and host ministers during their visits to Washington or New York to meet with representatives of American companies. We intend to organize events with representatives of the Azerbaijani government and private sector in various regions of the United States to promote the development of partnerships," he noted.