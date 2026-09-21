Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Georgia's imports from Azerbaijan surge by 23%

    Business
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 14:21
    Georgia's imports from Azerbaijan surge by 23%

    In January–August 2026, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to nearly $959.6 million, marking a 13.3% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing Georgia's National Statistics Office.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's share in Georgia's total foreign trade turnover was 5.4%.

    In 8 months, the value of Georgia's exports to Azerbaijan rose by 5.1%, surpassing $484.5 million (accounting for 8.9% of total exports). Meanwhile, the value of Georgia's imports from Azerbaijan grew by 23% to approximately $475.1 million (representing 3.8% of total imports).

    Overall, Georgia's foreign trade turnover grew by 8.4% YoY, reaching almost $17.927 billion in the first eight months of 2026. Thus, the country's exports increased by 22.1% YoY to $5.422 billion, while imports rose by 3.4% YoY to $12.504 billion.

    Azerbaijan's exports Georgia's National Statistics Office
    Gürcüstanın Azərbaycandan mal idxalı 23 % artıb
    Товарооборот Азербайджана и Грузии приблизился к $1 млрд за 8 месяцев

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