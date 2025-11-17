EU, Azerbaijan discuss partnership priorities

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    17 November, 2025
    Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov discussed the priorities of the EU-Azerbaijan partnership with Ambassador Marijana Kujundžić, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    "During our meeting with Ambassador Marijana Kujundžić, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan, we reviewed the priority directions of the EU–Azerbaijan partnership.

    We shared views on our country's strategic development goals and the EU's 2024 Financing Agreement for Azerbaijan.

    In the context of joint initiatives, we highlighted cooperation opportunities in trade, energy, transportation, infrastructure, and digitalization, as well as the prospects for further diversification of the partnership," Jabbarov wrote on X.

    Azerbaijan EU partnership Mikayil Jabbarov Marijana Kujundžić
    Aİ-Azərbaycan tərəfdaşlığının prioritetləri müzakirə edilib
    Джаббаров обсудил с Куюнджич диверсификацию партнерства Азербайджана с ЕС

