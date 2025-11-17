EU, Azerbaijan discuss partnership priorities

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov discussed the priorities of the EU-Azerbaijan partnership with Ambassador Marijana Kujundžić, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

We shared views on our country's strategic development goals and the EU's 2024 Financing Agreement for Azerbaijan.

We shared views on our country's strategic development goals and the EU's 2024 Financing Agreement for Azerbaijan.

In the context of joint initiatives, we highlighted cooperation opportunities in trade, energy, transportation, infrastructure, and digitalization, as well as the prospects for further diversification of the partnership," Jabbarov wrote on X.