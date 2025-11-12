Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Economy ministry: Azerbaijan has free trade agreements with 10 countries

    Business
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 16:39
    Economy ministry: Azerbaijan has free trade agreements with 10 countries

    Azerbaijan currently has free trade agreements with 10 countries, Hasan Aliyev, a department head at the Ministry of Economy, said at the presentation of the Asian Development Bank's Asia SME Monitor 2025 (ASM 2025) in Baku, Report informs.

    "These agreements aim to facilitate trade by reducing or eliminating tariffs, encouraging investment, and strengthening economic cooperation. Under these agreements, goods of Azerbaijani origin, when accompanied by a certificate of origin, are generally exempt from import duties," Aliyev said.

    He added that Azerbaijan also has preferential trade agreements with Türkiye and Pakistan. "The agreement with Türkiye was signed in 2020, and in 2023 an additional protocol was concluded, granting tariff preferences for 30 products-15 from the original agreement and 15 under the new protocol. The agreement with Pakistan, signed in 2024, provides tariff preferences for goods under eight-digit codes and entered into force on January 1, 2025," he explained.

    Aliyev also recalled that earlier this year, Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement. "The agreement aims to strengthen economic cooperation, promote trade, and simplify mutual interaction. It envisions reciprocal tariff reductions on about 90% of traded goods and extends to broader areas such as services, investment, and cooperation to support economic diversification," he added.

    Azerbaijan free trade agreements ASM 2025 preferential trade agreements Turkiye Pakistan
    İqtisadiyyat Nazirliyi: Azərbaycan 10 ölkə ilə azad ticarət sazişləri imzalayıb
    Минэкономики: Азербайджан заключил соглашения о свободной торговле с 10 странами

    Latest News

    17:49

    Bus accident kills at least 37 in southern Peru, official says

    Other countries
    17:45

    Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 90,000 barrels per day in October

    Energy
    17:38

    Bosnia and Herzegovina plans to sign defense cooperation deal with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:36

    Putin accepts Tokayev's invitation to visit Kazakhstan

    Region
    17:27

    Pashinyan: Construction of TRIPP section in Armenia to begin in second half of 2026

    Region
    17:23

    Azerbaijan plans to expand tariff reductions on imports in 2026

    Finance
    17:23

    Putin to take part in post-Soviet security bloc's meeting in Bishkek

    Region
    17:16

    Azerbaijan begins supplying almonds to Netherlands

    Business
    17:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Chinese company ink implementation agreement on solar energy

    Energy
    All News Feed