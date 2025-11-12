Economy ministry: Azerbaijan has free trade agreements with 10 countries

Azerbaijan currently has free trade agreements with 10 countries, Hasan Aliyev, a department head at the Ministry of Economy, said at the presentation of the Asian Development Bank's Asia SME Monitor 2025 (ASM 2025) in Baku, Report informs.

"These agreements aim to facilitate trade by reducing or eliminating tariffs, encouraging investment, and strengthening economic cooperation. Under these agreements, goods of Azerbaijani origin, when accompanied by a certificate of origin, are generally exempt from import duties," Aliyev said.

He added that Azerbaijan also has preferential trade agreements with Türkiye and Pakistan. "The agreement with Türkiye was signed in 2020, and in 2023 an additional protocol was concluded, granting tariff preferences for 30 products-15 from the original agreement and 15 under the new protocol. The agreement with Pakistan, signed in 2024, provides tariff preferences for goods under eight-digit codes and entered into force on January 1, 2025," he explained.

Aliyev also recalled that earlier this year, Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement. "The agreement aims to strengthen economic cooperation, promote trade, and simplify mutual interaction. It envisions reciprocal tariff reductions on about 90% of traded goods and extends to broader areas such as services, investment, and cooperation to support economic diversification," he added.