Economy Minister: Armenia interested in importing goods from Azerbaijan

Armenia is interested in importing goods from Azerbaijan, according to Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

He made the statement while commenting on prospects for the development of trade relations between the two countries.

Papoyan noted that, together with a co-author, he has prepared an article on bilateral trade prospects, which is expected to be published soon in an academic journal.

"In particular, we demonstrated that a significant portion of Azerbaijan's exports aligns with our import needs-and vice versa. In other words, we can sell many goods to each other," the minister stated.

Regarding trade with Türkiye, Papoyan said its annual value could rise to $750–800 million. The figure stood at $336 million in 2024.