Deputy Minister: Strengthening resilience of national economy is one of key goals

Strengthening the resilience of Azerbaijan's national economy is among the main priorities for the coming period, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said at the Dayag award ceremony.

The deputy minister highlighted the importance of private sector initiative and the implementation of new business ideas:

"The private sector plays a major role in organizing export-oriented production processes in our country through the transfer of advanced technologies. In recent years, the state, together with foreign investors, has carried out large-scale projects to expand green energy production and logistics opportunities. At the same time, favorable conditions are being created for the establishment of component production across various links of the green value chain and for the development of innovative digital projects."

Aliyev recalled that just a few days ago, the 2026–2029 strategy for the development of the digital economy was approved by order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. He noted that the implementation of this strategy aims to increase the share of the digital sector in GDP and expand the application of digital technologies across all economic spheres:

"Boosting our export potential and expanding its geography are also among our key goals for the coming period."