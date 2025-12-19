Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan to expand fish restocking in Caspian Sea and inland waters

    AIC
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 12:39
    Azerbaijan to expand fish restocking in Caspian Sea and inland waters

    Azerbaijan is stepping up efforts to restock the Caspian Sea and the country"s inland water bodies. To restore and ensure the sustainability of fish stocks, millions of juvenile fish need to be released into national waters each year, Jeyhun Aliyev, Director of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Centre, said at a press conference on Azerbaijan"s fisheries policy and measures being implemented in the sector in 2025.

    According to Report, he said expert assessments indicate that between 6 and 12 million juvenile fish must be released annually into inland waters, while 11 to 23 million juveniles are required for the Caspian Sea to support the recovery and long-term sustainability of fish resources.

    Outlining targets for 2026–2028, Aliyev said production capacity at existing fish hatcheries is set to increase. As a result of the planned measures, annual releases of juvenile sturgeon are expected to reach 1 million.

