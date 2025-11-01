Deputy Minister: Middle Corridor opens new opportunities for youth, entrepreneurs

The Middle Corridor project is an extremely important initiative that connects Türkiye, the Balkan countries, the Caucasus region, and the Turkic world, Turkish Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Enes Eminoglu, said at the Eurasia Young Entrepreneurs Forum (EYBF2025) in Baku, organized by Young MUSIAD, Report informs.

Eminoglu highlighted that in addition to expanding trade relations, the project will also create new opportunities for young people: "Together, we will elevate this initiative to a higher level. It is especially significant that Young MUSIAD operates in more than 40 countries, has over 5,000 members, and prioritizes the entrepreneurship ecosystem by guiding youth in trade and education. Our Ministry of Youth and Sports consistently supports the development of young entrepreneurs and youth activities in this regard."

The deputy minister also emphasized that cooperation with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports continues successfully: "In recent years, a number of projects, including youth exchange programs, expert programs, camps, and coach training, have been implemented based on agreements and mutual understandings."