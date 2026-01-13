Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Charter capital of official distributor of Land Rover in Azerbaijan shrinks

    Business
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 10:24
    Charter capital of official distributor of Land Rover in Azerbaijan shrinks

    Autolux Azerbaijan LLC has announced a reduction of its charter capital by 16.5 million manats ($9.7 million), or 34 times, from 17 million manats ($10 million) to 500,000 manats ($294.1 million), Report informs, citing the Taxes newspaper of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

    Creditors may submit their claims within one month to the company's address at 8 Zaur Nudiraliyev Street, Narimanov district, Baku, the newspaper says.

    Autolux Azerbaijan was registered in 2012 and is the official distributor of Land Rover vehicles in Azerbaijan.

    "Land Rover"in Azərbaycandakı rəsmi distribütoru nizamnamə kapitalını kəskin azaldır
    Официальный дистрибьютор Land Rover в Азербайджане резко сократил свой уставный капитал

