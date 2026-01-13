Charter capital of official distributor of Land Rover in Azerbaijan shrinks

Autolux Azerbaijan LLC has announced a reduction of its charter capital by 16.5 million manats ($9.7 million), or 34 times, from 17 million manats ($10 million) to 500,000 manats ($294.1 million), Report informs, citing the Taxes newspaper of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

Creditors may submit their claims within one month to the company's address at 8 Zaur Nudiraliyev Street, Narimanov district, Baku, the newspaper says.

Autolux Azerbaijan was registered in 2012 and is the official distributor of Land Rover vehicles in Azerbaijan.