Chamber of Accounts submits opinion on Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget to Milli Majlis

The Chamber of Accounts has finalized its assessment of Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget and submitted the conclusion to the Milli Majlis.

According to Report, the document was reviewed at a session of the Chamber's Collegium chaired by Vugar Gulmammadov. The conclusion reflects the Chamber's position regarding the compliance of the draft law and accompanying materials with legislation, the accuracy of revenue, expenditure, and deficit forecasts, as well as their alignment with the country's macroeconomic indicators and strategic documents.

After deliberations, the Collegium approved the conclusion and forwarded it to the Milli Majlis.

In addition, the Collegium reviewed conclusions on the draft laws "On the Budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2026" and "On the Budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2026." Following discussions, both documents were also approved and sent to the parliament.