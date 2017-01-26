Caspian Ambassadors Club will host traditional annual roundtable

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Caspian European Club (Сaspian Business Club) and Caspian American Club will hold a traditional annual round table of the Caspian Ambassadors Club in Baku on February 8, 2017, Report was informed in the Caspian European Club.

“The round table discussions of the Caspian Ambassadors Club will focus on problems facing entrepreneurs of the countries which have their diplomatic missions in Azerbaijan, issues concerning business doing in different regions of the country, as well as proposals on expansion of cooperation in different sectors of economy. Besides, Ambassadors and diplomatic representatives who take part in the organized round table will be able to familiarize themselves with issues, problems and proposals of Azerbaijani businessmen about business doing at the markets of the countries they represent”, First Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev said.

“The stance of ambassadors of foreign states on Azerbaijan’s road maps, aimed at development of different sectors of economy, will be discussed at the meeting. Along with the adopted 12 road maps on development of different sectors of economy and economic reforms implemented in Azerbaijan, the activation of the dialogue with foreign investors will accelerate the process of attraction of foreign investors for further sustainable and competitive development of the non-oil sector”, Telman Aliyev emphasized.

“The results of discussions will be submitted as a special report to Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Caspian European Club (Сaspian Business Club) and Caspian American Club”, Telman Aliyev resumed.