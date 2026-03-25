Businesspeople from Azerbaijan and Italy discuss cooperation in agribusiness

Businesspeople from Azerbaijan, Italy, and Central Asian countries discussed establishing direct contacts, expanding business relations, investment opportunities, and increasing trade turnover in agriculture, food, and the agribusiness sector.

Report, citing the Agriculture Ministry of Azerbaijan, stated that these discussions took place during bilateral (B2B and B2G) and multilateral meetings at an agribusiness forum in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on the topic "Innovations for Sustainable Agroecosystems, Regenerative Agriculture, and Digitalization."

Buring the B2B meetings, Azerbaijani companies engaged in horticulture, nurseries, winemaking, and the sale of agricultural machinery and spare parts gave presentations on their products and services and discussed potential partnership opportunities.

The participants obtained detailed information on the favorable investment environment and export potential in their countries and expressed interest in further developing cooperation in agriculture, increasing trade turnover of agricultural and food products, and investing in the agribusiness sector.