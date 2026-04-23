Businessmen from Russia's Altai Krai visited Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Industrial Park to discuss cooperation opportunities in the construction sector and the exchange of experience, Report informs, referring to the Economic Zones Development Agency of Azerbaijan (EZDA) under the Ministry of Economy.

A meeting was held with a delegation representing the Altai region's Union of Builders.

At the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the EZDA's Board Agil Azizov provided information on economic diversification, the development of the non-oil and gas sector, and the digitalization of the economy.

He also highlighted the favorable business and investment environment created in Azerbaijan, as well as the incentives, exemptions, and infrastructure support offered in industrial zones, including those established in the liberated territories.

The businessmen were invited to take advantage of the business opportunities of the park and were introduced to the activities of local resident companies.