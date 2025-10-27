Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Baku to host Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Intergovernmental Commission meeting

    Business
    27 October, 2025
    • 14:43
    Baku to host Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Intergovernmental Commission meeting

    A meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan is scheduled to take place in Baku in December 2025, Report informs, citing the Kyrgyz Ministry of Economy and Trade.

    According to the ministry, this was discussed last week during a meeting in Baku between the economy ministers of the two countries, Mikayil Jabbarov and Bakyt Sydykov.

    "During the talks, the parties discussed the activities of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund and the Intergovernmental Commission. The sixth meeting of the commission is planned for December in Baku," the ministry stated.

    Additionally, the ministers noted the positive dynamics and steady growth of economic and trade relations between the two countries. According to Kyrgyz statistics, the mutual trade volume stands at $7.7 million, and further measures are needed to boost this figure.

    The Kyrgyz Minister of Economy and Trade expressed interest in expanding cooperation in transport and logistics, and in making effective use of both countries' transit potential.

    The fifth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission was held in Kyrgyzstan in July 2023.

    Azərbaycan-Qırğızıstan Hökumətlərarası Komissiyasının iclasının keçirilməsi planlaşdırılır
    Кыргызстан и Азербайджан планируют провести заседание межправкомиссии в декабре

