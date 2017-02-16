Baku hosts First CEO Lunch

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev stated that CEO Lunch would be held every third Wednesday of month.

Report was informed in the press service of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club), an Informal communication between the heads of government agencies, representing the economic bloc of the government, and top managers of CEIBC member companies was arranged within the framework of the CEO Lunch which took place at Holiday Inn Hotel.

Problems facing entrepreneurs were discussed in an informal environment. Issues concerning their business doing in different regions of the country, as well as proposals on expansion of cooperation in different sectors of the economy were addressed.

In the course of the event AZAL Vice-President Eldar Hajiyev informed the event participants about possibilities of expansion of cooperation with AZAL, spoke about the business of the air company and also about forth-coming plans.

Companies which entered and continued its membership in CEIBC presented information about their activity.

Executive Director of Barattson School of Business & Finance Elshan Rahimov, Air Astana’s Country Manager Daken Shement and General Director of Eurodesign Teymur Tagiyev made presentations for meeting participants.

Telman Aliyev reminded that the CaspianEuropean Club (Caspian Business Club) was established in June 2002 under support of the largest oil-gas companies operating in the Caspian-Black Sea region. His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is the Chairman of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club). Telman Aliyev noted that the initiative of creation of the Caspian American Club also belongs to the President of Azerbaijan.

According to him, since the moment of establishment Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) has been promoting attraction of oil industry revenues towards the development of the non-oil sector. Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club), which brings together over 5,000 companies and organizations, operates in 50 countries of the world, carries out an active work to maintain the dialogue between the government agencies and the private sector.

Caspian Energy, Caspian European Club, Caspian Business Club, Caspian American Club and CEO are registered trademarks owned by Caspian Energy International Media Group.

Representatives from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey and EU took part at CEO Lunch.