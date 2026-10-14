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    Baku hosting 3rd National Competition Forum

    Business
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 10:38
    Baku hosting 3rd National Competition Forum

    The 3rd National Competition Forum has commenced in Baku, Azerbaijan, organized by the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the forum brings together members of parliament, representatives of government institutions, business associations, and the private sector.

    The event features speeches by Elnur Baghirov, Chairman of the State Agency, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Azar Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising, and Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy.

    The forum is expected to focus on key issues related to competition policy in Azerbaijan, priorities for improving the competitive environment, and the exchange of views and best practices in this area.

    The event is also expected to serve as an important platform for advancing the strategic goals set out in the National Action Plan.

    Baku hosting 3rd National Competition Forum
    Baku hosting 3rd National Competition Forum
    Baku hosting 3rd National Competition Forum
    Baku hosting 3rd National Competition Forum
    Baku hosting 3rd National Competition Forum
    Baku hosting 3rd National Competition Forum

    National Competition Forum State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control Baku
    Photo
    Bakıda III Milli Rəqabət Forumu keçirilir
    Photo
    В Баку проходит III Национальный форум по конкуренции
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